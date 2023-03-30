 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How US electric vehicle subsidy rules impact Europe

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

The Treasury is not expected to specify vehicle models but merely lay out the subsidy criteria.

The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to give guidance on Friday on tax breaks for consumers buying electric vehicles and Europe's auto sector and policymakers will be closely watching to assess the consequences for European industry.

MADE IN AMERICA CONDITIONS

The Treasury is not expected to specify vehicle models but merely lay out the subsidy criteria.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), U.S. consumers buying electric vehicles qualify for a tax credit of $7,500 as long as final assembly is in North America. Half of the credit depends on 50% of the value of battery components being produced in North America, the other half if 40% of the value critical minerals are from the United States or a country with which it has a free trade agreement. These shares rise by 10 percentage points per year.