How Trump’s playboy persona came back to haunt him

New York Times
Apr 02, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

It is a part of Trump’s persona that has repeatedly come back to haunt him, most recently Thursday, when a Manhattan grand jury forever branded him as the first former president formally charged with a crime.

The particulars of the indictment against former President Donald Trump have yet to be revealed, but the salient details are heaven-made for headlines and screen crawls:

Sex. Porn star. Sex. Hush money. Sex. Trump maintains his innocence in now-familiar fashion, framing himself as the righteous victim of “thugs and radical left monsters.”

But the indictment’s salacious nature resurrects the Trump who existed well before he became the 45th president — before his ubiquitous MAGA catchphrase, before his claims to be greater than George Washington or Abraham Lincoln, before the two impeachments and one Capitol riot.

That would be the Trump who liked to present himself as a player, extremely confident that his wealth and looks made him catnip to women. A man who could talk about threesomes with a radio shock jock, boldly stroll through a dressing area filled with pageant contestants, rate women on a 1-to-10 scale based on their physical appearance.