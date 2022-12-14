 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How the US plans to commit $55 billion to Africa over three years

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

The United States plans to commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

The money will go to "a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time," and is being distributed in close partnership with Congress, Sullivan said.

Much of the funds appear to come from previously announced programs and budgets.

Here is what the White House has said so far about where the $55 billion will go:

HEALTH

The Biden-Harris administration has invested and committed to provide nearly $20 billion in health programs in the Africa region, the White House said on Tuesday.