How much would you pay to find a partner?

Bloomberg
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

A couple shelter under an umbrella in London. Photographer: Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Would like to meet: Man who is tall, dark, handsome, has a good sense of humor and a well-paid job in professional services.

Young, single, ambitious professionals working in the City of London are flooding matchmaker Siobhan Copland’s inbox with such requests. They’ve spent their 20s graduating from highly competitive universities and pushing themselves through punishing late nights in the office. By their 30s, many have built impressive careers, yet something is missing from their lives: love. But having soured on endlessly swiping through Hinge, Bumble and Tinder, these men and women have become fussier than previous generations about choosing a partner to share the years with.

The clients who show up at Copland’s agency, Cupid in the City, present her with stringent criteria: As well as looks and personality, finding someone who is just as ambitious is very important, particularly for women.