App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

How much does your government spy on you? UN may rank the snoopers

The 28 draft questions, each with a suggested score attached, begins with a potential five points if a country's constitution had a provision to protect privacy or has been interpreted to encompass such protection.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A UN human rights expert has published a draft list of questions to measure countries' privacy safeguards, a first step towards ranking the governments that are potentially doing the most snooping on their own citizens.

Joseph Cannataci, the UN special rapporteur on the right to privacy, submitted the draft questionnaire - touching on everything from chatrooms to systematic surveillance - to the UN Human Rights Council, and invited comments by June 30.

Cannataci's role investigating digital privacy was created by the council in 2015 after Edward Snowden's revelations about US surveillance, and he has strongly criticised surveillance activities by the United States and other countries.

As the first person in the job, Cannataci set out an action plan for tackling the task and said he planned to take a methodical approach to monitoring surveillance and privacy laws to help him to decide which countries to investigate.

related news

The council's 47 member states are not be obliged to agree with his findings, but special rapporteurs' reports are generally influential in a forum where governments are keen to appear to have an unblemished human rights record.

The 28 draft questions, each with a suggested score attached, begins with a potential five points if a country's constitution had a provision to protect privacy or has been interpreted to encompass such protection.

Under the first version of Cannataci's scoring system, systematic monitoring of private communications could subtract 55 points, as could intensive policing of the internet and monitoring of chatrooms.

Other questions focus on subjects ranging from parliamentary and judicial oversight of surveillance and intelligence activities, profiling of civilians, and the use of "bulk powers" -- such as downloading an entire set of phone records rather than getting a judge's permission to listen into one call.

The last question asks: "Does your country have a police and/or intelligence service which systematically profiles and maintains surveillance on large segments of the population in a manner comparable to that of the STASI in the 1955-1990 GDR (East Germany)?"

Any country answering "yes" to that would forfeit 1,000 points and should abolish its system and start again, he wrote.

Cannataci stressed that the questionnaire was incomplete and "very much a work in progress", and more questions might be added on open data, health data and privacy and gender.

"The intention would be to use such metrics as a standard investigation tool during country visits, both official and non-official," Cannataci wrote in his report. He will report to the Council on Friday.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Joseph Cannataci #UN Human Rights Council #United Nations #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.