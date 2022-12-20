 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs

Reuters
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

New analyses by various modelling groups predict the reopening could result in as many as 2.1 million deaths.

Epidemic-prevention workers in protective suits stand guard at a residential compound as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue in Beijing, China, on November 28, 2022. - Reuters

China's abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting.

As of Monday, China has officially reported 5,237 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, a tiny fraction of its 1.4 billion population.

Here are some of the estimates:

MORE THAN 2 MILLION

Zhou Jiatong, head of the Center for Disease Control in southwestern Guangxi region, said last month in a paper published by the Shanghai Journal of Preventive Medicine that mainland China faces more than 2 million deaths if it loosened COVID curbs in the same way Hong Kong did this year.