 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

How JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon won the First Republic deal

Reuters
May 03, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

The JPMorgan facility did not stop depositors from fleeing the lender. But it turned out to be the start of a series of events - some details of which are reported here for the first time - that put JPMorgan and its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, in a pivotal role in one of the most extraordinary U.S. bank rescues of recent years.

How JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon won the First Republic deal

On March 12, as several U.S. banks reeled from a crisis in confidence, JPMorgan Chase & Co put its might behind First Republic Bank, giving the troubled lender what two sources said was a $10 billion financing.

The JPMorgan facility did not stop depositors from fleeing the lender. But it turned out to be the start of a series of events - some details of which are reported here for the first time - that put JPMorgan and its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, in a pivotal role in one of the most extraordinary U.S. bank rescues of recent years.

JPMorgan bought First Republic on Monday in a government auction, culminating weeks of failed rescue attempts and aborted discussions involving some of the most powerful Wall Street executives and U.S. officials. The deal talks went down to the wire, according to two sources familiar with the situation. Four bidders, including JPMorgan, made it to the final rounds of the auction on Sunday night, one of the sources said.

JPMorgan did not know till about 1.15 a.m. in New York that it had won, even though final bids were initially due several hours prior. At one point late at night, as Dimon and other senior executives waited for the outcome of their bid, silence from Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) made them think they had lost, one of the sources said.