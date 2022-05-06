How is Elon Musk funding his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter

Elon Musk has won the backing of some of the world's wealthiest investors for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.
From Oracle Corp's co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed close friend of Musk, to Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had earlier rejected the takeover bid, a bunch of investors have now thrown their weight behind the offer.
Here's how the deal stacks up:
** Musk increased his financing commitment to $27.25 billion, from $21 billion - including the new $7.14 billion funding announced on Thursday
** The margin loan from Morgan Stanley tied to his Tesla stock stands at $6.25 billion, down from $12.5 billion announced on April 21
** Musk has secured commitments from banks for $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter shares
Following is a list of investors who have together promised about $7 billion in funding, according to a filing on Thursday:
Equity Description Equity
Investor Commitment
A.M. Management & - $25 million
Consulting
AH Capital Management VC firm founded by Marc $400 million
Andreessen and Ben Horowitz
Aliya Capital SpaceX investor $360 million
Partners
BAMCO Investment adviser $100 million
Binance Cryptocurrency firm $500 million
Brookfield Canadian investment firm $250 million
with over $690 billion
assets under management
DFJ Growth IV Tesla, SolarCity, SpaceX $100 million
Partners and The Boring Company
investor
Fidelity Management & Acts as the investment $316 million
Research Company advisor to Fidelity's
family of mutual funds
Honeycomb Asset Private investment firm led $5 million
Management by Chief Investment Officer
David Fiszel
Key Wealth Advisors $30 million
Lawrence J. Ellison Oracle co-founder Larry $1 billion
Revocable Trust Ellison's trust
Litani Ventures Chicago-based VC firm $25 million
Qatar Holding Investment house founded by $375 million
Qatar Investment Authority
Sequoia Capital Fund Invested in The Boring $800 million
Company
Strauss Capital LLC - $150 million
Tresser Blvd 402 LLC - $8.5 million
(Cartenna)
VyCapital Invested in The Boring $700 million
Company
Witkoff Capital New York-based $100 million
real estate tycoon Steven
Witkoff's firm
Saudi Arabian Twitter investor $1.89 billion (34,948,975
investor Prince shares)
Alwaleed bin Talal