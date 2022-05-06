English
    How is Elon Musk funding his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter

    From Oracle Corp's co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed close friend of Musk, to Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had earlier rejected the takeover bid, a bunch of investors have now thrown their weight behind the offer.

    Reuters
    May 06, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk has won the backing of some of the world's wealthiest investors for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.

    From Oracle Corp's co-founder Larry Ellison, a self-proclaimed close friend of Musk, to Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had earlier rejected the takeover bid, a bunch of investors have now thrown their weight behind the offer.

    Here's how the deal stacks up:

    ** Musk increased his financing commitment to $27.25 billion, from $21 billion - including the new $7.14 billion funding announced on Thursday

    ** The margin loan from Morgan Stanley tied to his Tesla stock stands at $6.25 billion, down from $12.5 billion announced on April 21

    Close

    ** Musk has secured commitments from banks for $13 billion in loans secured against Twitter shares

    Following is a list of investors who have together promised about $7 billion in funding, according to a filing on Thursday:

    Equity Description Equity

    Investor Commitment

    A.M. Management & - $25 million

    Consulting

    AH Capital Management VC firm founded by Marc $400 million

    Andreessen and Ben Horowitz

    Aliya Capital SpaceX investor $360 million

    Partners

    BAMCO Investment adviser $100 million

    Binance Cryptocurrency firm $500 million

    Brookfield Canadian investment firm $250 million

    with over $690 billion

    assets under management

    DFJ Growth IV Tesla, SolarCity, SpaceX $100 million

    Partners and The Boring Company

    investor

    Fidelity Management & Acts as the investment $316 million

    Research Company advisor to Fidelity's

    family of mutual funds

    Honeycomb Asset Private investment firm led $5 million

    Management by Chief Investment Officer

    David Fiszel

    Key Wealth Advisors $30 million

    Lawrence J. Ellison Oracle co-founder Larry $1 billion

    Revocable Trust Ellison's trust

    Litani Ventures Chicago-based VC firm $25 million

    Qatar Holding Investment house founded by $375 million

    Qatar Investment Authority

    Sequoia Capital Fund Invested in The Boring $800 million

    Company

    Strauss Capital LLC - $150 million

    Tresser Blvd 402 LLC - $8.5 million

    (Cartenna)

    VyCapital Invested in The Boring $700 million

    Company

    Witkoff Capital New York-based $100 million

    real estate tycoon Steven

    Witkoff's firm

    Saudi Arabian Twitter investor $1.89 billion (34,948,975

    investor Prince shares)

    Alwaleed bin Talal



    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Tesla #Twitter #World News
    first published: May 6, 2022 06:34 am
