How deadly was China’s COVID wave?

New York Times
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

Four separate academic teams have converged on broadly similar estimates: China’s COVID wave may have killed from 1 million to 1.5 million people.

After China relaxed the world’s most stringent COVID-19 restrictions in December, the virus exploded. Hints of the surge were everywhere: Hospitals turned away patients. Crematories were overwhelmed with bodies.

But China’s official COVID death toll for the entire pandemic remains strikingly low: 83,150 people as of Feb. 9. Researchers believe that number is a vast undercount, in part because it only includes infected people who died in hospitals.

While a precise accounting is impossible, public health researchers have been working to piece together the mystery of the outbreak that accelerated in December. Four separate academic teams have converged on broadly similar estimates: China’s COVID wave may have killed from 1 million to 1.5 million people.

All of the researchers consulted by The New York Times cautioned that without reliable data from China, the estimates should be understood as informed guesses, with significant uncertainty — although they fit the evidence far better than the official figures do.