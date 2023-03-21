 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Credit Suisse has evolved over 167 years

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Following is a timeline outlining the 167-year history of Credit Suisse Group, the Zurich-based bank that is being bought at a knockdown price by Swiss rival UBS after a string of scandals, losses and management upheavals.

Credit Suisse

1856
Politician and business leader Alfred Escher founds Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA) to finance the expansion of the railroad network and promote Swiss industrialisation.

1870
SKA opens first foreign representative office in New York.

1876
The bank moves into new headquarters on Zurich's Paradeplatz; its first branch outside Zurich opens in Basel nearly three decades later.