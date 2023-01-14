 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Classified Information Is Handled

New York Times
Jan 14, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Presidents have established and developed the classification system through a series of executive orders around World War II and the early Cold War.

The special counsel investigations involving classified documents that improperly accompanied former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden when they left office have heightened interest in how the government handles sensitive materials.

Here is a closer look.

What is the classification system?

It is the process the federal government uses to determine how officials in the executive branch should handle information whose public exposure could damage national security.

Officials with the authority to classify or declassify matters can sort information into three categories based on how potentially damaging its disclosure would be: confidential, secret or top secret. Access to particularly sensitive information can be restricted even further if it is designated as sensitive compartmented information, or SCI.

