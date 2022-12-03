 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How China’s police used phones and faces to track protesters

New York Times
Dec 03, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

As authorities seek to track, intimidate and detain those who marched in defiance of the government’s strict COVID-19 policies last weekend, they are turning to powerful tools of surveillance the state has spent the past decade building for moments such as these

Police officers stand guard during a protest in Beijing, on November 28. - Bloomberg

Paul Mozur, Claire Fu and Amy Chang Chien

On November 28, when Zhang went to protest China’s strict COVID-19 policies in Beijing, he thought he came prepared to go undetected. He wore a balaclava and goggles to cover his face. When it seemed that plainclothes police officers were following him, he ducked into the bushes and changed into a new jacket. He lost his tail. That night, when Zhang, who is in his 20s, returned home without being arrested, he thought he was in the clear.

But the police called the next day. They knew he had been out because they were able to detect that his phone had been in the area of the protests, they told him. Twenty minutes later, even though he had not told them where he lived, three officers knocked at his door.

Similar stories are being told by protesters across China this week, according to interviews with those targeted and human rights groups following cases. As authorities seek to track, intimidate and detain those who marched in defiance of the government’s strict COVID-19 policies last weekend, they are turning to powerful tools of surveillance the state has spent the past decade building for moments like this, when parts of the population turn out and question the authority of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Police have used faces, phones and informants to identify those who attended protests. Usually they force those they track down to pledge not to protest again. Often inexperienced with being tracked, protesters expressed bafflement at how they were found out. Out of fear of further repercussions, many have deleted foreign apps like Telegram that have been used to coordinate and spread images of the protests overseas.

Chinese police have assembled one of the world’s most sophisticated surveillance systems. They have hung cameras by the millions on street corners and at the entrances to buildings. They have bought powerful facial recognition software and programmed it to identify local citizens who live nearby. Special software crunches the data and images that are scooped up.