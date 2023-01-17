 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

How China is seeking to boost its falling birth rate

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Following are key facts about the China's demographic crisis.

China saw its population fall by roughly 850,000 last year - its first drop in six decades that marks the start of an expected long-term decline in citizen numbers with major economic consequences.

Following are key facts about the demographic crisis.

ONE-CHILD POLICY

- China implemented a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 in response to government concerns about the social and economic consequences of continued rapid population growth.

- The policy, which limited families to one child, was strictly enforced with violators fined and mothers often forced to have abortions. It resulted in many gender selective abortions due to a historical and cultural preference for families to have boys.

- China has said that the policy averted 400 million births.