Households squeezed as US consumer prices accelerate; more pain coming

U.S. consumer prices surged in February, forcing Americans to dig deeper to pay for rent, food and gasoline, and inflation is poised to accelerate even further as Russia's war against Ukraine drives up the costs of crude oil and other commodities.

The broad rise in prices reported by the Labor Department on Thursday led to the largest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. Inflation was already haunting the economy before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and could further erode President Joe Biden's popularity.

The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates next Wednesday. With inflation nearly four times the U.S. central bank's 2% target, economists are expecting as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Lower-income households bear the brunt of high inflation as they spend more of their income on food and gasoline.

"Consumers' shock at rapidly rising gas prices at the pump will continue to put pressure on the Fed and policymakers to do something, anything, to slow down the speed at which prices everywhere are moving higher," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The consumer price index increased 0.8% last month after gaining 0.6% in January. A 6.6% rebound in gasoline prices accounted for almost a third of the increase in the CPI. Gasoline prices had declined 0.8% in January. Food prices jumped 1.0%, with the cost of food consumed at home soaring 1.4%.

Prices for fruit and vegetables increased by the most since March 2010, while the rise in the cost of dairy and related products was the largest in nearly 11 years.

In the 12 months through February, the CPI shot up 7.9%, the biggest year-on-year increase since January 1982. That followed a 7.5% jump in January and was the fifth straight month of annual CPI readings north of 6%. February's increase in the CPI was in line with economists' expectations.