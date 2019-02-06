App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: AP

House panel expected to send Russian transcripts to Robert Mueller

The panel is meeting on February 6 for the first time since California Democrat Adam Schiff became chairman.

Associated Press
Now controlled by Democrats, the House Intelligence Committee is expected to vote to send more than 50 interview transcripts to special counsel Robert Mueller.

The panel is meeting on February 6 for the first time since California Democrat Adam Schiff became chairman. Schiff vowed that sending Mueller the transcripts from the panel's now-closed investigation into Russian election interference would be one of his top priorities.

Two associates of President Donald Trump have already been charged with lying to the committee, and Schiff has said Mueller should consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.

A notice for the closed-door committee meeting says that one of the agenda items is "transmission of certain committee transcripts to the Department of Justice." Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and whether there was coordination with Trump's campaign.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Russia #US #world

