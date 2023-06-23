Honoured to address the US Congress, says PM Modi

His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he was honoured to have addressed the US Congress twice and thanked all its members for attending his historic joint address where he laid out his vision for the future of the defining bilateral partnership.

Modi on Thursday became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016.

”Honoured to address the US Congress. Gratitude to all the members of Congress who attended today. Your presence signifies the strength of India-USA ties and our shared commitment to a better future. I look forward to continued partnership in fostering global peace and progress,” he tweeted.

Modi, in his hour-long speech in English, said every Indian prime minister and American president of the past has taken the bilateral relationship further. ”But our generation has the honour of taking it to greater heights. I agree with President (Joe) Biden that this is a defining partnership of this century,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Modi also thanked US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer among others for their remarks on his state visit to the US. "Your warm welcome is highly appreciated @SpeakerMcCarthy. Eager to enhance our bilateral cooperation, fostering an even stronger bond between our countries," Modi said in response to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

McCarthy was also seen getting a copy of Modi's address to the joint meeting signed by the prime minister. "Indeed @LeaderMcConnell, our meeting comes at a crucial time. The challenges we face can be effectively addressed, guided by the values we share. Our nations will continue to work together to uphold these ideals for the prosperity of our nations and the planet," Modi said while responding to Mitch McConnell, the leader of the opposition Republican Party in the US Senate.

"Thank you for your presence at the address, Senator @MarkWarner and for your commitment to our partnership. Indeed, the cooperation between our great nations is vital for addressing today’s global challenges. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future," he said in response to the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"Thank you for the warm welcome @SenSchumer. It’s always an honour to address friends at the US Congress. Looking forward to strengthening our ties and continuing our work towards shared goals. The future is brighter when our nations stand together," he responded to New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her remarks. ”Thank you, @VP @KamalaHarris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors,” he tweeted.

Modi also thanked lawmakers Nikema Williams, Brad Sherman, Greg Stanton, Colin Allred, John Duarte, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Marc Veasey, Don Bacon, Nicole Malliotakis, Mike Lawler, French Hill and Seth Magaziner.