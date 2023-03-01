 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hong Kong’s office landlords face a tough rebound

Mar 01, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Overall prime office vacancies in the hub rose to over 12% in the three months to December, up from less than 10% last year, according to property consultancy JLL.

Hong Kong offices are emptier than in other Asian financial centres. While its borders are open and the city has dropped its mask mandate, a recovery looks tough. Commercial real estate space is growing, and there are fewer tenants.

Overall prime office vacancies in the hub rose to over 12% in the three months to December, up from less than 10% last year, according to property consultancy JLL. Singapore and Tokyo boast rates well under half of Hong Kong’s level, and figures there are either improving or roughly unchanged. Premium office rents in the gateway to China have fallen nearly 30% since mid-2019.

Most worrying is waning interest from the People’s Republic. Last year, mainland-based companies accounted for less than 6% of all leases in Hong Kong’s key Central business district, from nearly 30% in 2019. Ongoing weakness in the world’s second-largest economy means those tenants may be slow to return.

Some developers have fared better than others. The $10 billion Hongkong Land, the largest landlord in the Central district, maintained an enviable vacancy rate of around 5% during Covid. Elsewhere, the vacancy rate hit 21% last year at CK Asset-owned Cheung Kong Center, home to Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) main office. Meanwhile, HSBC financiers in the city are fretting over losing their private offices as the bank aims to cut its non-branch real estate by 40% globally on pre-pandemic levels, though a person familiar with the situation told Breakingviews the reduction may not apply to the city.