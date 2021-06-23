Hong Kong's Apple Daily says will close 'no later' than Saturday

Copies of Apple Daily's July 1, 2020, edition are seen with its front page title of "Draconian law is effective, one country two system is dead" at the newspaper's printing house in Hong Kong. (Image: AP)

Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will print its final edition 'no later than Saturday', its board confirmed Wednesday, after police froze its accounts and arrested staff using a new national security law.

"Due to the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong, Apple Daily in its print form will come to an end no later than the last edition on Saturday 26 June 2021 and the digital version will no longer be accessible no later than 11:59pm on Saturday 26 June 2021," the paper's board said in a brief statement.