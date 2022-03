Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Hong Kong will resume international flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain in April, city leader Carrie Lam said Monday.

"From April 1, Hong Kong government will remove flight bans on nine countries," she said, lifting restrictions that have been in place since early January, when the Omicron variant first emerged in the finance hub.

The United States, Britain, France and Australia were among the nine countries on the list.