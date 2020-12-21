MARKET NEWS

Hong Kong to ban flights from Britain over new virus strain: Health Chief

"From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom," health secretary Sophia Chan told reporters

AFP
December 21, 2020 / 01:40 PM IST

Hong Kong on Monday said it would ban all flights from Britain following the discovery of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus there.

"From midnight there will be no more passenger flights arriving in Hong Kong from the United Kingdom," health secretary Sophia Chan told reporters.

#Britain #coronavirus #Hong Kong #UK #World News
first published: Dec 21, 2020 01:40 pm

