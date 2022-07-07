Hong Kong suspends flight bans as it eases COVID rules
Hong Kong is suspending a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in COVID-19 patients, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub, the government said on Thursday.
Reuters
July 07, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
(Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)
