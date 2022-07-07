English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Hong Kong suspends flight bans as it eases COVID rules

    Hong Kong is suspending a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in COVID-19 patients, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub, the government said on Thursday.

    Reuters
    July 07, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    (Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)

    (Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)

    Hong Kong is suspending a rule that banned individual flights for bringing in COVID-19 patients, as it caused "unnecessary trouble" and inconvenience to residents of the global financial hub, the government said on Thursday.

    (Awaiting for more details)
    Reuters
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #flights #Hong Kong #World News
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 10:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.