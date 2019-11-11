Hong Kong police shoot protester in fresh round of rare work-hour violence

As the Chinese-ruled territory spiralled into yet another round of violence, a protester was shot by the Hong Kong police on November 11, news agency Reuters reported. Hospital officials told BBC that the victim has undergone surgery and remains in a critical condition.

According to news reports, he is the third person to be shot by the police ever since the pro-democracy unrest took root in Hong Kong about 24 weeks ago.

Police fired live rounds at protesters in the eastern district of Sai Wan Ho, admitting that one protester was wounded.

Video footage doing the rounds on social media showed a young man lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also used pepper-spray to subdue a woman as plastic crates were thrown at them by protesters.

Services on some train and subway lines were disrupted early on November 11. Riot police were deployed near stations and shopping malls after protesters called for a general strike.

Such protests have become almost a daily affair in Hong Kong, sometimes with little or no notice, disrupting business and piling pressure on the government. However, tear gas being fired during work hours in Central is a rare scene especially since the area is lined with bank headquarters and top-brand shops at the foot of Victoria Peak.

Thirty-six year-old Anson Yip, a resident of Sai Wan Ho, told Reuters that protesters were throwing rubbish to create a road block when police rushed to the scene.

"They didn't fight and the police ran and directly shot. There was three sounds, like 'pam, pam, pam'," Yip told Reuters.

Police later fired tear gas in the same area. Protesters and residents formed a barricade of polystyrene boxes around the bloodstain beside a pedestrian crossing after police forensic teams left the scene.

"When I arrived the road was blocked and people were yelling at the police, calling them murderers," said a 24-year-old man, one of several office workers gathered there, who gave only his surname, Wing.

The unrest also spread to Mong Kok on the Kowloon peninsula, one of the most densely populated areas on earth and often the site of street clashes.

Police first began using live rounds as warning shots in August this year and have since then shot an 18-year-old protester and a 14-year-old protester, both of whom survived.

The violence on November 11 followed a weekend of protests following the death of a 22-year-old student protester on November 8. On November 10, protesters vandalised a subway station and a shopping mall in the city. Six pro-democracy lawmakers were also arrested by the police on November 9 but were later freed on bail.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed to the former British colony by the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Some have called for independence, a red line for Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble.

The latest round of violence comes after a student died in hospital last week following a fall as protesters were being dispersed by police.

Violence flared at several university campuses as news of the latest shooting spread, with witnesses reporting tense standoffs between students, protesters and police. All classes were cancelled.

Police fired tear gas at Chinese University, across the river from Ma On Shan in the New Territories, where students hurled petrol bombs and barricaded the campus like a fortress. Students set fire to debris at the Polytechnic University on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour.

Hong Kong's stock market was down 2.9 percent in mid-afternoon trade, outpacing losses in other parts of the region.

China has a garrison of up to 12,000 troops in Hong Kong who have kept to barracks throughout the unrest, but it has vowed to crush any attempts at independence.