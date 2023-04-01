 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hong Kong rejects US report criticising crackdown on freedoms

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 without any local legislative or consultative process, outlawing crimes such as subversion with possible life imprisonment.

Hong Kong on April 1 "firmly rejected" findings in a new U.S. government report that said U.S. interests had been threatened and that Beijing continued to "undermine" the rule of law and freedoms in the territory under a national security crackdown.

The U.S.' 2023 Hong Kong Policy Act Report, published by the U.S. State Department, said Chinese and Hong Kong authorities "continued to use 'national security' as a broad and vague basis to undermine the rule of law and protected rights and freedoms."

Authorities say the law restored order after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019, that called for, among other demands, full democracy.