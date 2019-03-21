App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 02:41 PM IST

Hong Kong plans one of the world's largest artificial islands and it is already mired in controversies

Greenpeace Hong Kong has, however criticised the government plans for ignoring the cheaper, less environmentally detrimental solutions that it had provided, which included development of brownfield sites, constituting erstwhile industrial sites.

Hong Kong is planning to build one of the world's largest artificial islands; the estimated cost of building it is $80 billion.

The Lantau Tomorrow Vision project has, however, received flak from multiple quarters over environmental concerns and the whopping amount that will be siphoned off the city's coffers.

Michael Wong, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Development revealed the proposed budget expenses on Tuesday, and it turned out to be nearly half the city's current fiscal reserves. However, the governmental official stressed on the importance of the project stating it is being necessitated by the land supply shortage that Hong Kong is reeling under.

It is one of the most densely populated places on earth. Real estate expenses are not even near affordable for most. Relatively lesser public housing units compared to private rental accommodation has worsened the issue.

For the project to take shape, around 1,000 hectares of land will be reclaimed near Lantau, which is the largest island in Hong Kong and also houses the city's airport. Wong said this land will be used to construct at least 2,50,000 residential units; Seventy per cent of these would be reserved for public housing.

Notably, Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah island, which was also created by reclaiming land, measures only around 560 hectares.

Greenpeace Hong Kong has, however criticised the government plans for ignoring the cheaper, less environmentally detrimental solutions that it had provided, which included development of brownfield sites, constituting erstwhile industrial sites.

Greenpeace campaigner Andy Chu said: "Compared with reclamation, (development of) brownfield sites has high public support and the cost is cheaper."

World Wildlife Fund data reveals, at present, there is 1,200 hectares of brownfield site that can be used for constructing public housing units.

Additionally, ‘Save Lantau’, a pressure group, has blamed the government of dismissing public opinion on the issue and going ahead with the reclamation, trashing all alternative solutions.

The other concern surrounding the project surrounds future proofing of reclamation projects given the rising global sea levels courtesy rapid climate change. However, Wong has said the new island will be at least 19 feet above sea level, and will be designed in a way it can withstand super typhoons that are frequent occurrences in that part of the world.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 02:41 pm

