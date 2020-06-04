Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill

The ruling could stoke more protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square, by lighting candles across the city.
Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a controversial national anthem bill on June 4 that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:25 am