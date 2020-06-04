App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Hong Kong legislature passes controversial China national anthem bill

The ruling could stoke more protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square, by lighting candles across the city.

Reuters
File image
File image

Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a controversial national anthem bill on June 4 that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

The ruling could stoke further protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city.

More details awaited.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:25 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #Hong Kong #World News

