Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says biggest responsibility for ending crisis lies with govt

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on September 26 she should hold talks with the people no matter how difficult as she opened the first "open dialogue" sessions in a bid to end nearly four months of sometimes violent protests.

She also said the biggest responsibility for resolving the crisis lay with the government.

Beijing-backed Lam was holding talks with 150 members of the community, with each participant to be given around three minutes to express their views, as hundreds of anti-government protesters chanted slogans outside the meeting's venue.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 05:06 pm

