Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam not to seek a second term

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on April 4 that she will not seek re-election to a second five-year term. The declaration came as media reported that Hong Kong's second most senior official, Chief Secretary John Lee, was planning to resign to run for the Chinese-ruled city's next leader in May.

"There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority. They think it’s time for me to go home," Lam told a regular press briefing.

She refused to comment on potential replacement candidates and said she had not made up her mind about her future plans.

Lam said she had suggested a government reform to mainland authorities, which would include new policy agencies but that the plan's implementation would be up to the city's next leader.

Lam, born in British-ruled Hong Kong in 1957, assumed office in 2017 with a promise to unite a city that was growing increasingly resentful of Beijing's expanding grasp.

In 2019, hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters came to the streets in sometimes violent anti-government demonstrations. As a result of the upheaval, Beijing enacted a broad national security law in June 2020, giving it greater power than ever to control Hong Kong's future.

Hong Kong's leadership election was postponed from March to May 8 to give the authorities more time to combat a COVID outbreak that has infected over a million of the city's 7.4 million residents. Lam's term is set to end on June 30.

(with agency inputs)