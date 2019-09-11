App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Hong Kong Exchanges proposes $39 billion London Stock Exchange takeover

The proposed transaction would only go ahead if the LSE's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed, it said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited has proposed a 31.6 billion pound ($39 billion) takeover of the London Stock Exchange, it said on September 11, just weeks after the London bourse announced a plan to merge with data company Refinitiv.

"The board of HKEX believes a proposed combination with LSEG represents a highly compelling strategic opportunity to create a global market infrastructure leader," the Hong Kong exchange said in a statement.

The proposed transaction would only go ahead if the LSE's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed, it said.

Close

Hong Kong Exchanges already has a base in London as owner of the London Metal Exchange. The LSE has long sought to bolster its footprint in Asia and recently launched a link with Shanghai.

related news

The LSE had no immediate comment. Refinitiv had no comment, and Refinitiv majority shareholder Blackstone had no immediate comment.

"The board of HKEX believes that the two businesses are highly complementary and as such, looks forward to working with the relevant authorities to deliver a clear path to completion," the HKEX said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #International Markets #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.