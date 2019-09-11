Hong Kong Exchanges proposes $39 billion London Stock Exchange takeover

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited has proposed a 31.6 billion pound ($39 billion) takeover of the London Stock Exchange, it said on September 11, just weeks after the London bourse announced a plan to merge with data company Refinitiv.

"The board of HKEX believes a proposed combination with LSEG represents a highly compelling strategic opportunity to create a global market infrastructure leader," the Hong Kong exchange said in a statement.

The proposed transaction would only go ahead if the LSE's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed, it said.

Hong Kong Exchanges already has a base in London as owner of the London Metal Exchange. The LSE has long sought to bolster its footprint in Asia and recently launched a link with Shanghai.

The LSE had no immediate comment. Refinitiv had no comment, and Refinitiv majority shareholder Blackstone had no immediate comment.