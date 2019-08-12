Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for August 12

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold up placards for arriving travellers during a protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport. (Image: Reuters)

Hong Kong's Airport Authority has cancelled all flights not yet checked in by the afternoon of August 12, the agency said, as anti-government protesters peacefully demonstrated at the airport for the fourth day.

"Other than departure flights that have completed the check- in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," the authority said in a statement.

The Hong Kong airport authority also advised all passengers to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible.

Traffic on roads to the airport was very congested and car park spaces were full, the authority said.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific Airways told Reuters that the cancellation period for Hong Kong flights will last until the morning of August 13.

The increasingly violent protests have plunged Chinese-ruled Hong Kong into its most serious crisis in decades and presented a serious challenge to Beijing.

