    Honda to slash production by 50% at domestic plant in early May

    The factory in the city of Suzuka will also slash its production by half for the month of April, expanding the scale of the cutback from an earlier announcement that it would cut back production by about a third.

    April 22, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST
    Honda Motor Co is planning to cut production by about 50% on two lines of one of its domestic factories in early May due to chip shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns, the company said on Thursday.

    The factory in the city of Suzuka will also slash its production by half for the month of April, expanding the scale of the cutback from an earlier announcement that it would cut back production by about a third.

    The company said the persistent semiconductor shortage as well as uncertain geopolitical affairs had caused delays in logistics and parts arrival.

    A factory in Saitama prefecture would also reduce production by a third in April but is planning to restore normal operation in early May, the company said.



    first published: Apr 22, 2022 06:17 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.