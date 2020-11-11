PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Honda says will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars

"Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment before the end" of March 21, Honda said in a press release.

Reuters

Japan's Honda Motor Co on Wednesday said it will be the world's first automaker to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

Japan's government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous "Traffic Jam Pilot" driving technology.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #autonomous cars #Honda #World News

