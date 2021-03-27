English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Honda agrees to sell British car plant to logistics giant Panattoni

The Japanese automaker, which builds about a tenth of the 1.5 million car output in Britain, made the decision two years after it announced its intention in 2019 to cease production at its Swindon plant. The plant closer is expected to lead to 3,500 job losses.

Reuters
March 27, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Honda has agreed to sell its only British car plant at Swindon in southern England to logistics giant Panattoni, a company spokesman said on Saturday, as the new owner reportedly plans to make a large investment at the sprawling site.

The Japanese automaker, which builds about a tenth of the 1.5 million car output in Britain, made the decision two years after it announced its intention in 2019 to cease production at its Swindon plant. The plant closer is expected to lead to 3,500 job losses.

Honda, which has been struggling in Europe, has said the closure of the plant was not related to Britain's departure from the European Union but it needed to focus activities in regions where it expects to sell most cars.

Panattoni said it was making a 700 million pounds ($965 million) investment in its logistics-related development, with the aim of creating new jobs, once Honda completes decommissioning of the plant that builds its Civic hatchbacks, likely next spring, the Financial Times reported earlier.

The latest move followed decisions by electronics firms Sony and Panasonic to move their headquarters to the EU from Britain, while Hitachi has shelved a nuclear power project in Britain amid Brexit.
Reuters
TAGS: #British car plant #Honda #Panattoni #World News
first published: Mar 27, 2021 10:57 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.