Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Homes searched, arrests made in connection with Vienna attacks

The searches on Tuesday morning were connected to the attacker who was killed, APA said. An Interior Ministry official told a news conference earlier on Tuesday that the attacker's home had been searched.

Reuters
File image
File image

Several homes have been searched and arrests made in connection with Monday's deadly attacks in Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported on Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry.

An Interior Ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the APA report.
