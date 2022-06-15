Hold onto your hats (and bags). Travelers to Europe face chaos

In the United States, airports and airlines face labor shortages, adverse weather conditions and a rise in worker coronavirus cases, but wait times, delays and cancellations have not reached the same level. Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights over the Memorial Day weekend and 20,644 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware, an aviation data site, and several air carriers, including Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines, are reducing their summer schedules to help prevent further disruptions.

For those planning to travel to Europe this summer, here’s a look at how they could be affected by disruptions, and some tips on how to prepare.

What is causing the chaos at European airports?

The travel industry calls it “the perfect storm” with multiple contributing factors. The lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions across Europe since April caused a sudden surge in demand and travel companies are struggling to staff their operations.

Airports and airlines laid off tens of thousands of workers during the height of the pandemic and many of them are reluctant to come back to their old jobs, many of which offered low pay and long hours. Recruiting and training new staff, particularly pilots and airport security staff, can take time and many positions are unlikely to be filled in time for peak summer travel.



"It is a disgrace what is happening — a terrible situation for travelers, airlines and travel organizations and a result of bad planning," said Frank Oostdam, director of the Dutch Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators, a representative body for the travel industry in the Netherlands.