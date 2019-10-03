App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

H&M third-quarter pretax profit rise beats forecast

The quarterly pretax profit increase was the Swedish group's first since the second quarter of 2017.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

H&M , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on October 3 a rise in fiscal third-quarter pretax profit that beat market expectations and said sales grew 8% in September in local currencies.

The quarterly pretax profit increase was the Swedish group's first since the second quarter of 2017.

Pretax profit in the June through August period was 5.01 billion crowns ($507.4 million), up from a year-ago 4.01 billion.

Close
Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 4.93 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Companies #H&M #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.