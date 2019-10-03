H&M third-quarter pretax profit rise beats forecast

H&M , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on October 3 a rise in fiscal third-quarter pretax profit that beat market expectations and said sales grew 8% in September in local currencies.

The quarterly pretax profit increase was the Swedish group's first since the second quarter of 2017.

Pretax profit in the June through August period was 5.01 billion crowns ($507.4 million), up from a year-ago 4.01 billion.