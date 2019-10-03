H&M third-quarter pretax profit rise beats forecast

The quarterly pretax profit increase was the Swedish group's first since the second quarter of 2017.
H&M , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on October 3 a rise in fiscal third-quarter pretax profit that beat market expectations and said sales grew 8% in September in local currencies.
Pretax profit in the June through August period was 5.01 billion crowns ($507.4 million), up from a year-ago 4.01 billion.
Pretax profit in the June through August period was 5.01 billion crowns ($507.4 million), up from a year-ago 4.01 billion.

Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 4.93 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.
