History to hold Russia responsible: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Source: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Europe, as it did in World War II, once again has to think about the price to be paid for peace on the continent. Zelenskyy added that Europe has to think about the price to be paid by Russia for bringing the evil of total war to Europe again.

In his nightly radio address, Zelenskyy said history will hold Russia responsible. And we, Ukrainians, will continue to work toward our defence, our victory and on restoring justice. Today, tomorrow and any other day that is necessary to free Ukraine from the occupiers, Zelenskyy said. And we, Ukrainians, will continue to work toward our defence, our victory and on restoring justice.

Zelenskyy ended his radio address by thanking all those defending the country and promising that the Ukrainian flag will one day once again fly over all of its cities. The Ukrainian flag will return. Because this is our country. A free European country, Zelenskyy said.





