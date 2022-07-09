History might give Shinzo Abe an 'A' for longevity but 'C' for almost everything else

Twenty-first century politics in Japan belonged to a single man: Shinzo Abe. He bestrode the political landscape like a colossus in salaryman clothing for the best part of a decade, becoming the longest serving prime minister (PM) of the country.

Before his brutal and senseless assassination on Friday (July 8), his was still the most recognizable face of politics in Japan, despite his having resigned as PM in August 2020, due to ill health. His killing has left a nation bewildered and disoriented.

Abe’s lineage was so robust as to endow his rise to the political summit almost with a sense of inevitability. His maternal grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was prime minister from 1957 to 1960, while his paternal grandfather, Kan Abe, was a member of the House of Representatives. His father, Shintaro Abe, had served as foreign minister.

Abe served at the head of government in two different spells: a sprint between July 2006 and September 2007, and a marathon between 2012 and August 2020. During his second act, he brought stability to what had been a fractured polity, honing the image of a strong leader readying Japan for a newly muscular role on the world stage. He placed a strong emphasis on developing ties with India and was known to be a good personal friend of Narendra Modi. He had recently taken up the chairmanship of the Japan-India Association.

Abe’s domestic legacy in power was a mixed one. He had steered the economy out of deflation and decline, if not into growth, then at least a less turbulent holding pattern. And he had presided over an increase in the country’s military capabilities.

But his attempts to expand Japan’s strategic options beyond its traditional reliance on the United States bore limited fruit. Moreover, he failed in achieving his most cherished objective: the amendment of Article 9 of the constitution, the clause that restricted Japan’s ability to maintain a military deterrent. The article essentially enshrined a pacifist stance into the codes governing Japan, facilitated by a security alliance with the US that committed the latter to defending the archipelago in the event of an attack.

But for nationalists like Abe, Article 9 was a humiliating reminder of Japan’s World War II defeat and the subsequent imposition of a US-drafted constitution. Moreover, in a regional security environment shaped by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, and an assertive China on the prowl, Abe and his supporters saw the strictures of Article 9 as an unreasonable limitation of Japan’s ability to project power and defend itself. But opinion polls regularly demonstrated that most Japanese remained opposed to tinkering with Article 9.

For those on the left, Abe’s political leanings were seen as dangerous, given his history of downplaying Japanese war crimes. During his first tenure as prime minister, he publicly shared his belief that “comfort women”, as the, largely Chinese and Korean, sex slaves of the Imperial Japanese Army during the war were referred to, had not in fact been coerced into sex work. This and many of his other statements made Abe a particularly controversial figure in neighbouring South Korea and China, the countries that had suffered most at the hands of Japan during the Second World War.

It was difficult to live in Japan and avoid the feeling that one of the reasons Abe remained in power for so long was because of a weak and uninspiring opposition. But notwithstanding the lacklustre opposition, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the then Japanese prime minister. Through his tenure Abe was embroiled in a series of corruption charges included the sanctioning of a veterinary school licence leading to huge kickbacks from a land deal as well as the alleged bribing of constituents by his cabinet ministers.

In the immediate aftermath of every scandal, Abe saw his popularity ratings dip. But he was always able to shake off the consequences within a few weeks, winning elections and in 2019 securing another three-year term as Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader.

Assessments of his legacy vary depending on the subjectivities of the analyst. Abe enjoyed great power and status while in office. He was unafflicted by the forgettability that was the chief characteristic of the revolving door of five prime ministers lasting only about a year each that had preceded him. And yet, I believe he will only get a pass in the history books, though not with distinction. ‘A’ for longevity, but a ‘C’, at most, for everything else.

When he had returned to power in 2012, Abe had made a set of economic reforms to stimulate the economy his priority. Popularly dubbed Abenomics, the three pillars of this stimulus included monetary easing, fiscal spending, and deregulation to promote private investment. Fast-forward to the time of his resignation in 2020, the Japanese economy remained limp. Japanese corporations had proved unable to transform themselves into 21st century technology leaders. And although Japan had benefited from periods of economic growth and low unemployment under Abe, the country was still mired in a slow-growth, high-debt deflationary trap.

The prime minister’s plans to revive the economy had included an effort to bring more women into the work force, an attempt nicknamed “Womenomics”. But in the World Economic Forum’s annual Global Gender Gap Report 2020, Japan dropped to 121st place, the lowest among advanced economies, down 10 rungs from the previous year.

Abe’s shooting in one of the safest countries in the world, has shocked even his most trenchant critics into an outpouring of sympathy. The former prime minister was not universally loved, but he was dominant, iconic almost, of the country he represented. It is possible that his death may help achieve some of the goals he failed to reach while in office. Japan will be somewhere to watch for the coming months as the political fallout of the assassination unfolds.