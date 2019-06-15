Highest paid athletes in the world: These sportsmen draw the fattest paychecks

The 2019 Forbes World’s 100 highest-paid athletes list is out, and it has a few shockers in store. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli moves down from no. 83 last year to the 100th spot. The global impact of soccer is clearly reflected with the top three spots taken up by soccer players. Serena Williams, the only woman on the list, made a comeback at no. 63. No woman athlete featured last year. The earning figures include salaries, bonuses and prize money earned between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. See how much the top 10 rankers earn from their respective sports. (Image: Reuters)