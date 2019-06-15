Highest paid athletes in the world: These sportsmen draw the fattest paychecks

Virat Kohli retains a spot on the Forbes World’s 100 highest-paid athletes list, even if it’s the last one! Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The 2019 Forbes World’s 100 highest-paid athletes list is out, and it has a few shockers in store. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli moves down from no. 83 last year to the 100th spot. The global impact of soccer is clearly reflected with the top three spots taken up by soccer players. Serena Williams, the only woman on the list, made a comeback at no. 63. No woman athlete featured last year. The earning figures include salaries, bonuses and prize money earned between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. See how much the top 10 rankers earn from their respective sports. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 10| Kevin Durant, the 10-time All-Star, ranks tenth, with $65 mn earnings as of June 2019. Not only does he earn $35 mn from sponsors but he has also invested in more than 30 companies, including Postmates and investing app Acorns. Basketball players continue to dominate the list, with 35 athletes in the list earning a total of $1.29 bn. (Image: ANI) 3/11 9| Adding $79.8 mn to his account, two-time MVP Stephen Curry is among the world’s most marketable athletes. His production company, Unanimous Media, has a development deal with Sony Pictures and its first movie, Breakthrough, was released in April this year. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 8| American NBA star LeBron James has earned $89 mn in the aforementioned period. $53 mn came from endorsements while the remaining $36 mn are from his salary and winnings. The four-time MVP joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 under a four-year, $153 million contract. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 7| 35-year-old footballer Aaron Rodger hogs the seventh spot, with earnings of $89.3 mn from the sport. In 2019, he launched a $50 million venture and growth stage fund with Roth Capital. His career passer rating is the highest in the history of the National Football League. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 6| CEO of brand management firm West2East Empire and footballer Russell Wilson has a total earning of $89.5 mn from the sport, of which only $9 mn came from endorsements, the rest being his salary and winnings. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 5| Ranking fifth on this list, the Grand Slam record holder Roger Federer, with 20 titles to his name, earns $93.4 mn from the sport, of which a whopping $86 mn comes from his off-court earnings from partners like Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz and Rolex. The tennis star also featured at number 23 in Forbes’ 2018 list of world’s highest-paid celebrities and shows no signs of slowing down as a marketing force. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 4| The only boxer featured in this list, 28-year-old Canelo Alvarez grabs the fourth spot making an eye-widening $94 mn. In 2018, streaming service DAZN committed $365 million to lock up the next 11 fights of boxing's biggest pay-per-view star. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3| Having earned his spot in the world of soccer, Brazilian star Neymar is the third highest-paid athlete in the world, as per this year’s list. His total earning stands at $105 mn. His transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain at $263 mn is the most expensive in the world, with the French club having paid in full ahead of his signing. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2| All-time leading goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League and one of the most well-known names in soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo’s worth vis-à-vis the sport is $109 mn. With nearly 400 million followers, the Portuguese star is the most followed athlete on social media. He has also won FIFA’s Player of the Year five times. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1| And finally, at number one is the Argentinian superstar, Lionel Messi, who draws a paycheck worth $127 mn. He proudly holds 10 La Liga titles, has been awarded FIFA’s Player of the Year five times and has won the European Golden Shoe for top scorer on the continent six times. With all that, he also has a lifelong deal with Adidas. Messi also occupies eight spot in Forbes’ 2018 Celebrity 100 list. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 15, 2019 09:15 pm