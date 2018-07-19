Named ‘highest paid actor’ by Forbes - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - started with just Rs 480

Moneycontrol News

Forbes has named Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson the highest paid actor in the world. He has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable star, by earning double the money than what he earned in 2017.

His earning at $124 million last year was the largest ever recorded on the Forbes celebrity list. However, the journey to this number started from just $7.

Dwayne Johnson started with just $7 in his wallet when he dropped from the Canadian Football League in 1995. He has even named his production company ‘$7 Bucks Production’ to remember his humble beginnings, always.

Replying to the news of him being named the highest paid actor, The Rock wrote on Instagram– “I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I’d become the highest paid actor in Forbes’ history.”

He further wrote that his goal in life has not changed. When he was wrestling in the flea market for $40 per match his goal was to “always put the audience first.” And his goal even today stays the same, adding that he has only one boss - the world.

His movie ‘Skyscraper’ is out in cinemas in the UK, and other than films he also has HBO series ‘Ballers’ coming up. He has over 108 million followers on Instagram, 13 million Twitter followers and 58 million followers on Facebook. Social media has played a huge role in his growing popularity, and his fan following has been on a rise. Johnson feels that he has “developed a social media value with the audience around the world.”