High hopes in China as EU leaders prepare for Xi Jinping talks

Reuters
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

Macron, who arrived in Beijing late Wednesday, told reporters that Europe must resist reducing trade and diplomatic ties with Beijing, which is at odds with the West over issues including Taiwan, sensitive technologies and China's close ties with Russia.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday for talks that could set a course for future relations after years of strained ties.

Von der Leyen said ahead of her trip that Europe must "de-risk" its relations with Beijing, as China had shifted from an era of reform and opening to one of security and control.

Europe's relations with China have soured in recent years, mainly because of an investment pact that stalled in 2021 and Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.