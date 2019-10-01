App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 07:52 AM IST

High fliers: These G20 leaders' flights produced the most CO2 emissions in 2018

According to an analysis these 10 leaders of G20 countries produced the most carbon dioxide emissions. Check out the list here.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to an analysis of 2018 flights of world leaders, the heads of these 10 G20 countries in 2018 produced the most Carbon dioxide emissions by flying. The analysis was carried by online travel agent FromAtoB. Carbon dioxide emission is in tons. The study (Image: Reuters)
According to an analysis of flights taken by leaders of G20 countries in 2018, these 10 heads of state produced the most carbon dioxide emissions. The analysis was carried by online travel agent FromAtoB. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoan | Emission: 5,088 tons (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte |Emission: 6,394 tons (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel | Emission: 7,325 tons (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi | Emission: 7,477 tons (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | President of Russia Valamdir Putin | Emission: 7,616 tons (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | President of France Emmanuel Macron | Emission: 7,645 tons (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | President of China Xi Jinping | Emission: 8,280 tons (Image: Reuters)

No.3 | President of South Korea Moon Jae-In | Emission: 11, 461 tons (Image: Reuters)

No.2 | President of USA, Donald Trump|Emission: 11,487 (Image: Reuters)

No 1 |President of Japan Shinzo Abe | Emission: 14,442 tons (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 07:52 am

