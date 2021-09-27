MARKET NEWS

Hess sees oil demand climbing to 100 million bpd by year end or early 2022: APPEC

"While there’s still uncertainty in all of this, we really see demand reaching that 100 million barrels (per day), which is pre-COVID, probably by the end of the year, maybe into the first quarter, and then growing to 101 or 102 (million bpd) next year," Hill said at the annual Platts APPEC 2021 conference.

Reuters
September 27, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Hess Corp expects oil demand will climb by 2 million barrels per day from current levels to 100 million bpd by the end of this year or early 2022, its president, Greg Hill, said on Monday.

Reuters
first published: Sep 27, 2021 10:09 am

