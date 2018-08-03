'He's never been shopping': Trump mistakenly says Americans need ID to buy groceries

US President Donald Trump attracted a slew of accusations suggesting that he is out of touch with voters after he wrongly claimed that Americans need IDs to purchase groceries, during a rally in Florida on Tuesday.

"You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," said Trump at a rally in Florida.

Contrary to what he said, photo IDs are not required at US supermarkets unless you are purchasing alcohol or in some cases, for credit card purchases.

Trump's blatant mistake caused a public outrage as critics started pointing out that the billionaire President is out of touch with the lives of ordinary people.

In a freewheeling speech, Trump argued for a more stringent voting system which would not only mandate photo IDs for voters but also bar non-US citizens from voting in the Presidential elections.

"In this country, the only time you don't need it (photo IDs) is when you want to vote for a President, a senator, a governor or a congressman. It's crazy. But we're turning it around," he said during the rally on Tuesday night.

“Only American citizens should vote in American elections, which is why the time has come for voter ID, like everything else,” he added.



