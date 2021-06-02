MARKET NEWS

Labour veteran Herzog elected Israel's 11th president

Herzog, 60, beat former headmistress Miriam Peretz to replace President Reuven Rivlin, who was elected in 2014 to the largely ceremonial position decided by the parliament, or Knesset.

AFP
June 02, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST

Israel's parliament elected the even-keeled Labour veteran Isaac Herzog as its 11th president Wednesday, a vote that came as opposition lawmakers scrambled to forge a coalition to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu.

Wednesday's presidential vote came as Israeli politicians from across the spectrum were holding 11th-hour negotiations to cobble together a new administration aimed at ending Prime Minister Netanyahu's 12 straight years in office.
TAGS: #Isaac Herzog #Israel
