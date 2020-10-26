Here's why UK Chancellor and Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak is barred from Yorkshire pub

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer and Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak and three other Conservative Party Members of Parliament have been “barred for life” from a pub in his constituency of Richmond, Yorks, for voting to discontinue free meals in schools.

Alex Cook, owner of The Mill pub and its restaurant Il Mulino in Stokesley, North Yorkshire said he refuses to serve Sunak and MPs Simon Clarke, Matt Vickers and Jacob Young, because they voted against extending the free school meal scheme to the holidays amid the pandemic, Sky News reported.

Cook termed the permanent ban a mark of “personal protest” made “on principal” as it was the only way to “get people to listen and see how poor the decision is to allow children to go hungry in 2020.”

He added: “Anyone with a decent moral compass would realise that for a government that has spent 12 billion pounds on a Test and Trace system that doesn't work, to not fund food for hungry children is ridiculous and can't be allowed to happen.”

Cook took to Facebook on October 22, where he wrote: “The government voted against extending free school meals. This is disgusting. What's worse Matt Vickers MP, Simon Clarke MP & Jacob Young MP, Rishi Sunak all voted against the scheme. DISGUSTING! All 4 are now barred from The Mill & II Mulino for life. I don't want their business.”

Cook received “lots of harassing and awful calls” from Sunak’s supporters since he made his decision public, he told the channel. The move he said was not in search of publicity, adding that he was worried about staff “who work so hard and don't deserve these calls.” He also acknowledged the supportive calls that came in.

Cook said he “normally agrees” to the view that community members should not be penalised for issues related to their profession, but called this standing up for core beliefs. He was also apologetic about upsetting people and express gratefulness for “all the government has done for me and other businesses, but I had to do this.”

Extension of free school meals was defeated 322 votes to 261 on October 21 in the UK’s House of Commons. A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street justified this saying, “it was not for schools to regularly provide food during school holidays."

Sunak did not yet respond to queries, as per the report.