Here’s what to watch in January’s inflation report

Bloomberg
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

The data will encompass both recently updated weightings for categories as well as methodology changes.

The path to price stability sought by the Federal Reserve is likely to be bumpy, with Tuesday’s US consumer inflation report expected to show costs rising briskly from the prior month.

Not only is the consumer price index seen rising 0.5% in January, the most in three months and bolstered by higher gasoline prices, the government’s report will also reflect a variety of dynamics beyond the closely watched headline inflation figures. The data will encompass both recently updated weightings for categories as well as methodology changes.

More stable used-vehicle prices — a key driver of recent goods disinflation — may help deliver another sizable gain in the core CPI. The so-called core price gauge, which offers a better sense of underlying inflation because it excludes food and energy, is seen advancing 0.4% for a second month.