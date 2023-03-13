 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here’s what the Fed’s US bank rescue means for markets

Bloomberg
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Authorities rushed to stem panic about the health of the US financial system by pledging to fully protect depositors’ money following the collapse of SVB and offer one-year loans to banks under easier terms than usual.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the government rescue of its depositors are ripping through market bets on everything from the economy to the US interest-rate outlook.

Authorities rushed to stem panic about the health of the US financial system by pledging to fully protect depositors’ money following the collapse of SVB and offer one-year loans to banks under easier terms than usual. That should boost sentiment in the short-term but could lead to moral hazard in the long-term, according to market participants.

Here’s what investors and strategists are saying about how the latest developments could impact markets:

Sentiment Boost
Priya Misra, global head of interest rates strategy at TD Securities.