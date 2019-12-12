Here's how a stalemate at WTO affects global trade

The primary global trade referee, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), is staring at a bleak future.

The United States has blocked the appointment of new members to the appellate panel of the international trade resolving body, crippling its functioning. The WTO's appellate panel, which is a seven-member body, was left with three members about three days back, due to lack of fresh appointments (three is the quorum for any decisions to be taken by the panel).

However, two of the terms of two of the three members ended on December 10, leaving a lone member on the panel and thereby rendering ineffective.

So, how did matters come to this point?

The US has accused the global trade body of being biased against it, often seeing it as a hindrance to its 'America First' policy. So, the current Trump administration has been taking steps to disregard WTO's authority while also ensuring that no new appointments are made to the appellate body of the WTO.

It has also prevented the reappointment of members whose four-year tenures were over. And not just that, the US has even threatened starving the WTO of funds, which, in an extreme situation, could force the body to shut down altogether since US' contributions make up a major chunk of the WTO's operational budgetary requirements.

What does it mean for global trade?

While the WTO's dispute settlement body can hear cases filed by member nations, it cannot do anything when it comes to the appeals made against certain judgements. As a result, countries could start engaging in tit-for-tat tariff imposition without having to worry about any repercussions from the global trade body. This would amount to heightened uncertainty and increase protectionism by nations which would ultimately disincentivise trade.

Impact that this could have on countries, especially India

If the WTO were to be shuttered or if its appellate body continues to remain defunct, it could leave several disputes, to which India is a party, in limbo.

More so, amid the ongoing US-China trade war, a collapse of the Geneva-based bodies appellate mechanism could pose a huge problem for global trade.

Many experts also believe that it is crucial that the WTO continue to remain functional as developing nations including India would otherwise be left with no other dispute resolution mechanism.