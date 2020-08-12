172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|here-is-why-most-people-are-looking-up-ways-to-unblock-youtube-across-the-world-5691221.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here’s why most people are looking up ways to unblock YouTube globally

In India, 94.93 percent of unblock searches belong to the term ‘Unblock YouTube’

Moneycontrol News

While YouTube is readily available in most countries, this is not always the case. A report prepared by NordVPN researchers using Google's search analytical tools found that the sites people most wanted to unblock was YouTube globally.

According to a report by PhoneWorld, 82.7 percent of those seeking to unblock online platforms sought to access YouTube. Within 30 days there were 137,000 unblock searches worldwide, of which YouTube constitutes the majority of those searches, followed by Facebook (6.22 percent), Google (5.21 percent), Instagram (1.76 percent), and Reddit (1.46 percent).

India is the second country to look for 'unblock YouTube', as it contributes 6.46 percent of the searches. United States leads with the largest contribution to these searches at 7.7 percent.

Close

In India, 94.93 percent of unblock searches belong to the term 'unblock YouTube', which is followed by unblock Google (1.95 percent), unblock Instagram (1.17 percent), unblock Facebook (0.78 percent) and unblock Gmail (0.52).

Speaking to Mashable, Daniel Markusson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN, said, “As peculiar as it sounds, people are 'googling' how to unblock Google. The motive is to look for and access information without the fear of punishment, especially in countries where internet censorship is part of the government’s agenda." He added that since some content is not available in a country, this makes people look for workarounds.

The Mashable report stated that YouTube, when compared to other platforms, has a much more robust copyright system to identify videos.

 
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 05:57 pm

